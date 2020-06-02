Ondo: APC National Working Committee denies endorsing Akeredolu for 2nd term

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The National Working Committee, NWC, of All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied reports that it endorsed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for a second term in office ahead of its July 20 primaries.

APC was reacting to a statement credited to a group, Unity Mandate Agenda, alleging that Governor Akeredolu had been “endorsed” for a second term by the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the party’s NWC.

“This is indeed a grievous falsehood intended to create disaffection among our members,” APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in a statement on Tuesday.

ALSO READ:

At a meeting with seven APC governors, including Akeredolu on Monday in Abuja, Oshiomhole had said the party would have an easy sail in Ondo State because the governor has done well.

His words: “You know that governors are assets to our party and once a candidate emerges, we all work and ensure that we do our best to persuade the people in the respective states to favour us with their votes.

“And I am sure that by the special grace of God, Ondo Governor is here; he did well and the electorate are more sophisticated now. So we have no fear about that.”

However, the party in its statement denying that the NWC endorsed Akeredolu on Tuesday, said: “We hereby refute this spurious statement and wish to state unequivocally that neither the National Chairman nor any member of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, has the power to endorse any aspirant.

“APC is not in the business of endorsing aspirants. As a progressive party, our ultimate guiding principle is strict adherence to the tenets of participatory democracy.

“Our members in Ondo State and elsewhere should ignore this unfounded report. As we move close to governorship primaries in both Edo and Ondo states, it should be expected that mischief-makers would do their worst to impugn on the process.

“As always, they would fail in this current campaign.

“Our responsibility as the National Working Committee is to provide level playing ground for every eligible aspirant to contest for the ticket.

“The party’s schedule of activities for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections have been released. Our focus now is to ensure proper screening of aspirants, due diligence and conduct free, transparent and credible primaries to elect the party’s candidates for both elections.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: