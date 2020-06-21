Ondo 2020: PDP governorship aspirant opts out of race

Kindly Share This Story:

Says he’s ready to work with who emerges as candidate

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE 2016 deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State and a governorship aspirant in the October 2020 election, Hon John Mafo, has announced his withdrawal from the race.

Mafo was a former information commissioner under the late Governor Olusegun Agagu administration in the state.

A statement by Mafo in Akure said that his “exit from the contest is predicated on circumstances beyond my control.

Mafo pointed out that “It is instructive to note that I made my self available in the first place because I believe I have what it takes in terms of experience, vision, capacity and general competence to govern the state in such a way that will guarantee sustainable development in line with the yearnings and aspiration of the people of the state.

“At this juncture, I want to use this forum to thank my compatriots across the state, who genuinely believe in my vision and who have contributed in one way or the other in the cause of the aspiration.

“As I step out of the race, I cannot but observe that Ondo State is yearning for a new order where the overall interest of the citizenry, will be the supreme objective of government policies and programmes, where leadership can be deployed to sacrifice self-interest, personal agenda and other unproductive anti-people tendencies in order to make life more meaningful to the teeming masses of the state.

“From the activities of the present administration and disposition of the people, it is clear that the leadership of the APC government in the state has failed to meet the expectations of people and have proved to be incapable of meeting the lofty objectives of governance as stated above.

“From the foregoing one can rightly declare that the people of the state are looking for an alternative platform, which the PDP represents to bring about the desired change in the state.

Mafo added that “as a patriotic citizen and loyal member of the PDP over the years, I am prepared to work with whoever emerges from the party primary to bring PDP back to Ondo State Government House in line with the expectations of the good people of the State.

