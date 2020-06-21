ONDO 2020: My desire to contest is to prevent APC from sliding into opposition ― Oke

Kindly Share This Story:

Unity forum donates N22.5m for his nomination form

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE consensus candidate of the Unity Forum of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke has said that his desire to contest the election was borne out of the need to protect the party from sliding into opposition in the State.

Meanwhile, the Unity Forum has raised and presented a cheque of N22.5m for Oke nomination and expression of interest forms.

Oke who was the candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) during the 2016 governorship election would be contesting for the governorship seat in October for the third time.

The aspirant who said that he is the choice of groups within the party noted that his vast experience and knowledge of the state gives him an edge above others towards leading the state to its desired height.

“The desire to contest the forthcoming election is borne out of the need to protect the APC from sliding into opposition in Ondo State.

“Leaders of APC in Ondo State all assembled under the APC Unity Forum to protect the APC and it was the totality of their mission that led ultimately to my emergence as the aspirant of the Unity Forum and as the aspirant of other political association in Ondo State who believe that the state needs to be rescued at this particular time.

“I stepped forward to accept the mandate of these groups with confidence in the Almighty God.

“I believe very strongly that Ondo State cannot be allowed to continue to drift. Our experience in the last election showed that something urgent must be done otherwise APC may lose the grip of power in this state.

“Recalled that in the last election, APC lost two senators, five House of Reps members and also lost the presidential election in Ondo State.

“That is not our true strength, that is not out mission and desire but it happened because of the situation prevailing in the party which has worsened since that time.

Oke added that “the truth of the matter is that our people are hungry and our people are angry. They are tired of capital flight. They are tired of aggressive leadership.

“They are tired of a leader that will not reckon with other leaders in the same family. They are tired of lack of respect in governance. They still want APC to remain but they want a new face of APC in the state.

“I’m encouraged by history. Agagu continues to be my political mentor. He contested three times before he became governor. Buhari remains our political mentor. He contested three times before he became president. So, mine is not strange and it’s not peculiar. I believe that when you have a mission, that mission until it is fulfilled you don’t look back.

“The reason I contested in 2010, if they were 10, they are a hundred today. If they were small, they are giants today. Therefore, I cannot fold my arms and keep silent in the face of tyranny.”

He stated that the APC under the present administration in the state has not been able to meet the expectations of the people hence the chances of the party losing the state if a credible candidate was not picked.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi who presented the cheque to Oke appealed to national leaders of the party to ensure that credible primary is held on July 20 towards ensuring that the most popular candidate emerges.

