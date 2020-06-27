Ondo 2020: Four suspects arrested with weapons in politician’s residence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Palpable fear enveloped Ondo town, in Ondo state as four persons were arrested in the residence of a notable politician for being in possession of dangerous weapons ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Police detectives attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the state police command made the arrest on Saturday.

The arrest of the four persons was sequel to an intelligence report.

Police source said that the Ondo politician’s whereabouts remained unknown after the arrest and the strange discoveries by the police.

Acting on intelligence report, the police detectives reportedly stormed the residence located in the heart of the town and made the arrest and recovered the weapons.

Police source told vanguard that the weapons recovered include four shot guns, AK 47 and other assorted guns, magazines and bullets.

The suspects and the recovered weapons have reportedly been transferred to the headquarters of SARS in Akure, the state capital.

Contacted, the state police image maker Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Ikoro informed Vanguard that the suspects are being quizzed at the police headquarters.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: