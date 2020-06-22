Ondo 2020: DPO allegedly leads attack on Adelami’s residence

Kindly Share This Story:

The Divisional Police Officer in Owo Council Area of Ondo state, Akingbehin Akinwumi, has been accused by the Media Assistant to Olayide Adelami of leading some Police Officers and thugs in a suspected attack on the country home of Olayide Adelami.

Adelami is one of the leading aspirants of the All Progressives Party, APC, for the 2020 Governorship election in Ondo state.

It was gathered that men of the Nigerian Police Force stationed at the residence of Adelami foiled the attack. One of them who does not want to be named said “We saw the DPO in one hilux van, an Armoured Personnel Carrier, some branded vehicles and motorcycles carrying some thugs with harmful weapons who came to lay siege at the house for about an hour.

According to an eyewitness account, “some of the boys were seen buying petrol with gallons at the filling station by the house while some were shouting that the building be razed”

When contacted on the phone, Rahman Yusuf, Media Assistant to Olayide Adelami said “It is a shame that the Nigerian Police Force, Ondo state command, will allow itself to be used to oppress and intimidate people.

“We hereby call on the Inspector General of police to, as a matter of utmost urgency, look into the activities of the police in Ondo state before the election to avoid further threat to peace and stability in the state”.

Every attempt to reach Lawal was abortive as calls placed to his phone line went unanswered.

Vanguard Nigeria News

