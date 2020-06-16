Ondo 2020: Akeredolu meets Buhari for blessings

Kindly Share This Story:

Says God ‘ll fight his battle

Ready for direct primaries

AHEAD of the October governorship elections in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari, to seek the support and blessings of the President for his re-election.

The governor also said that he was ready for any form of primaries that may be adopted by the All Progressives Congress, APC, adding that his re-election was a divine mandate.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Akeredolu said that he was seeking re-election to complete the projects he had started adding that his achievements would work in his favour in the elections.

Asked why he was at the State House, he said, “This is the season again those of us who have off time elections, a few of the states as you know particularly Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi a few of the states that have their elections at different times from the general elections.

“As you know, Ondo State elections will be coming up in October and our party, APC has set down the rules and guidelines for the election and clearly we are at the time now to obtain Expression of Interest and our nomination forms.

“Having obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form, I decided to let the President know of the fact that I will be contesting election again. The last time I contested, I made it known to him that I will be running for the election. So, I have only come here to let the President know of the fact that I will be running for this office and I pray God Almighty that I will be successful and that I needed his blessing and he wished me very well, that’s why I have come.”

Fielding question on the policy of directed primaries adopted by his party, the APC for the primaries, he said that whether direct or indirect primaries, he was ready for the election.

According to him, “I am not aware of that policy (direct primary) but if it is the policy of the party, fair enough, we are good to go in any form of primaries. And that is why you see our people, they say it openly that direct or indirect, Aketi is a goal. Whichever one you want to adopt, direct or indirect, Aketi is a goal, we will win whichever one.”

On how sure he was to get the APC governorship ticket because of the many interests shown by political actors, Akeredolu said, “Let me tell you, a lot of people know about me and that was what happened in the last time too. When I tell you I am sure, my confidence is in God Almighty. For me, God will do it. I am not in this battle myself, it’s the battle of the Lord. So, I have no fears, God will do this and I know very well.”

Also asked whether he has the backing of the President in his re-election, Akeredolu said, “Mr. President is a father to all of us, let us be fair to him but he knows what we have tried to do. Remember, I saw in a photo display, the President visiting Ondo State, to visit our Ondo linye Industrial hub.

“That is a monumental achievement and the President was proud of it and he even said so especially that we are able to come up with this idea with the Chinese companies and other companies there in Ondo linye is worthy of emulation by everybody.

“That can go for giving you a pass mark; it can go for President supporting you. But all I know is that the President is a father to all, I don’t expect him to say this is my candidate. But I know that he has seen our work and he has said to me pointedly, you have done very well in Ondo State.”

On why Ondo people should vote for him again, Akeredolu said, “For me, you occupy these offices for a purpose and the purpose must be that you want to change the lives of the people. So any effort at changing their lives is worthy of our pursuit and for me I have been in office for over three years now.

“I have done a reasonable work in Ondo State and its there for anybody to see, it is not something that is hidden. We have done enough on issue of infrastructure, schools and health. We have put potable water for our people, a lot of developments have been done and I say to our people again that look, most of the jobs that have been completed are there but there are some that are ongoing.”

He said that continuity would help him complete some of the ongoing projects he started, adding that before now, some governors normally abandoned projects started by their predecessors.

”If you are doing good work the people should be able to give you that opportunity of completing a lot of work that are in the pipeline that you have started. So I have so many roads that we have completed but there are some roads that are still there that we are yet to complete before anyone will come and abandon it.

“That is why I believe that the time now is the issue of continuity to complete the good works that we are doing for the people of Ondo State,” Akeredolu said.

