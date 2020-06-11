Ona Ara residents celebrate Akin Alabi’s first year in office

Kindly Share This Story:

As Hon. Akin Alabi celebrates his first year in office, Residents of Ona Ara under the aegis of Egbe Omo Ona Ara has congratulated Hon Alabi for bringing dividends of Democracy back to the people. In a statement released by Akolade Subair, the organization’s secretary, they praised the Honorable for championing the cause of the Federal constituency.

In their statement, the group lauded Hon. Alabi for embarking on different projects in Ona Ara including human capital development by recommending and nominating Ona Ara sons for Federal appointments. Hon. Alabi nominated 40 people from Ona Ara for Federal appointments and empowered another 100 young people by supporting their businesses with cash grants and equipment. The statement also confirmed that more than 80 Ona Ara women are beneficiaries of the Women empowerment scheme where they have gotten cash grants to start and maintain their businesses.

In a separate message the organization’s President, Mr Jibola Ademola confirmed that Hon. Akin Alabi’s community support program is yielding fruit in the Local Government. Mr Ademola also confirmed the selection of 40 people by Honorable Akin Alabi for the Federal Government’s conditional cash transfer. He enjoined Hon Alabi to keep up the good work and tasked him to fulfil other campaign promises.

Reacting to the group’s letter, The Baale of Kure Village, in Ona Ara, Olanipekun Ogungbemi Mutiu. lauded Honourable Alabi for his contribution to the bridge project that will link his village to other places and main market in order for the local farmers to have better access to the market to sell their goods.

Hon Alabi started a program to support different communities across his federal constituency with cash and equipment grants to start and enhance ongoing projects. He also visited Ona Ara communities like Jelico and Kute to donate cash and hand out medical equipment for their primary Health care facilities.

