Omo-Agege Mourns Djebah, says Urhobo lost a giant

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Obarisi of Urhobo Land has expressed deep grief over the death of one of Urhobo finest, Chief Prince Philip Bivese Djebah who passed on to the great beyond on June 16.

In a statement he personally signed, Omo-Agege described the late Djebah as a giant who dedicated his entire life to the service of others and made a significant difference to their lives, adding that the death is a very big blow to the Urhobo nation.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of one of the greatest sons of the Urhobo Nation, Chief Prince Philip Bivese Djebah JP KSM KSG, (Okpakuorere of Okwagbe, Okpovi of Ughievwen Kingdom and the Okpate r’Ovie of Ughelli) who left us in the 95th year of his life to eternal glory on the 16th of June, 2020”.

He stated that the icon popularly known as P. B. Djebah was was forthright, honest, disciplined and principled, with a great understanding of the essence of life. “He was an accomplished businessman, community leader, and a devout Christian. He lived a life of purpose not only to self and family but also to his community, the Urhobo nation and humanity. He was a pillar of strength to all who came across him and never wavered in his support for them.

Invaluable is his legacy of leadership, selfless service, hard work and dedication that he would never be forgotten. His demise is a great loss for our people to whom he rendered unalloyed service devotedly and with a great sense of responsibility. It is my hope that the cherished memories of his life will help ease the pain of this loss.

“Indeed, Chief Djebah was a giant of our time who dedicated his entire life to the service of others and made a significant difference to their lives”.

The late Patriarch was the founder of P.B. Djebah & Company Limited in 1948, a trading company which later turned into a leading importer, distributor and stockist of all building, civil and structural steel construction materials in Nigeria. He also diversified the company’s interest into real estate development, agriculture and pharmaceuticals packaging, trading consultancy and road haulage business.

Chief P.B Djebah was also a founding Director of Ecobank International and a lifetime Patron of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) which was established in 1960.

