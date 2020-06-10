Omo-Agege has redefined democracy in Delta-Isoko group 

*Senator Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President

By Festus Ahon

ISOKO people under the aegis of Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement, IENM,  Wednesday, said Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has redefined the face of democracy in Delta State and beyond.

The IENM stated this in a statement jointly signed by IENM President, Mr Goddy Ewerode and Secretary, Otunba Nick Ovuakporie.

The group also commended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his unrivalled developmental strides in all sectors of human endeavours outside his statutory lawmaking function.

The group said; “we wish to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) family, the entire Urhobo nation, Delta State and Nigeria, to celebrate one of Nigeria’s finest and selfless politician, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his purposeful and impactful leadership since his emergence as Deputy President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our leader, we are proud of your exceptional leadership potentials”

