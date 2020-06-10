Omo-Agege has redefined democracy in Delta-Isoko group 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

ISOKO people under the aegis of Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement, IENM, Wednesday, said Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has redefined the face of democracy in Delta State and beyond.

The IENM stated this in a statement jointly signed by IENM President, Mr Goddy Ewerode and Secretary, Otunba Nick Ovuakporie.

The group also commended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his unrivalled developmental strides in all sectors of human endeavours outside his statutory lawmaking function.

The group said; “we wish to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) family, the entire Urhobo nation, Delta State and Nigeria, to celebrate one of Nigeria’s finest and selfless politician, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his purposeful and impactful leadership since his emergence as Deputy President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our leader, we are proud of your exceptional leadership potentials”

Vanguard

