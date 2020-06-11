OML 30: Host communities debunk claims of neglect by Warri youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Host communities of Oil Mining Licence (OML) 30, cluster 11, in Burutu and Warri South West local government areas of Delta, have described as baseless allegations of neglect by Central Youth Body (CYB) of Warri against operators of the facility.

Leaders of the communities stated this in a press statement jointly signed by Fidelix Atutu, Dickson Ogugu, Yerin Golo, Chief Jeremiah Iyepade, Ebikeme Angodideke, Phillip Fianka, Chief Prince Onaro, Burutu Mozu, Yerin Joel, John Ekerefe, Chief Felix Ebah, among others.

The youths had claimed that operators of the facility, Ocean Marine Solutions (OMSL), an indigenous firm owned by Capt. Hosa Okunbor, has not done any empowerment to indigenes of the area.

In the statement, the communities commended the firm and Okunbor for subleting surveillance contracts to indigenes of the host communities.

They noted that those benefiting from the company are all indigenes of the communities.

They noted that besides awarding pipeline contracts to indigenes of the host communities, OMSL had also empowered youths from the said communities, as well as offered them paid employment.

They urged the Federal Government, Delta Government, the concerned local governments councils and members of the general public to disregard the allegations.

The statement read in part: “The said purported Central Youth Body of Warri, Excravos, Burutu and Forcados in Burutu Local Government and Warri South West Local Government Areas of Delta does not have the host communities’ mandate in cluster 11, OML 30 Transforcados pipeline

“The self acclaimed Central Youth Body does not know the true picture of what and what is going on in Transforcados pipeline OML 30.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, Delta State Government, the Chairmen of Warri South West and Burutu Local Government Areas should be aware that OMSL has legally engaged the host communities and has done the needful by giving employment slots/ to the youths of the host communities.

“Therefore, there is no youth restiveness that is likely to cause crisis in the said concerned area where OMSL is running the surveillance contract.

“The only thing that might likely bring issues if not urgently addressed is the use of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited to cancel and terminate the indigenous grass cutting/local surveillance contractors and workers in Transforcados pipeline.

“OML 30 with the leaders of various communities, Delta State Government and Heritage in a joint meeting held at Government House, Asaba, resolved that Heritage should with immediate effect reaward such contracts back to its original beneficiaries from the host communities which Heritage has not been able to fulfill.

“As far as we are concerned, leaders of the host communities in OML 30, this is the only thing that is causing tension which might likely cause issues if Heritage fails to reversed the contracts back to their original indigenous contractors.”

Kindly Share This Story: