Oluwa hails Tinubu, congratulates Nigerians on Democracy Day

As the nation marks the celebration of June 12 as Democracy day, the Baale Oluwa kingdom, Ibeju-Lekki Area of Lagos State, Alh. Chief Baale Adewale Rosullulahi Oluwa, has said that the contribution of APC National leader in the struggle to recognise the day as democracy day will forever remain evergreen in the minds of progressives across the country.

Chief Rosullulahi Oluwa who stated this in a chat with Vanguard recently hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National leader on the enduring legacies they have laid describing the latter as true leader and icon of democracy.

“He stood firm when others chickened out of the struggle and pitched tent with those who out of pride and arrogance, chose May 29 instead of June 12 as Democracy day. This is the second after the declaration of June 12 as Democracy day by the incumbent president and we will never forget it. MKO Abiola the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 election, did not die in vain, that was what Tinubu and a few other progressive stood for and God honoured their struggle.

He started the struggle by recognising that day while he was governor of Lagos state and since then other governors in the state sustained it before Buhari gave it national recognition.”

Today, history will be kind to him, tomorrow, he will never be forgotten.

He congratulated all progressive in the country and urged them never to relent in their struggle even in the face of persecution as shown by the APC national leader.

