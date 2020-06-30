Breaking News
Okpambor’s demise, great loss to Ika nation — Okowa 

Governor Okowa
Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed deep sadness on the passing of his Executive Assistant on Community Development and Youth Matters, Mr Christian Okpambor.
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba said the Governor described the demise of Okpambor as “a great loss to Ika nation”.
He condoled with the deceased’s family and the people of Owa-Oyibu in Ika North East where he hails from.

The governor revealed that the late Okpambor was philanthropic, a virtue, which earned him the sobriquet “King of the boys”.
He said that the deceased would be remembered for the many lives he impacted positively on while on earth.
“The passing of Christian Okpambor is yet another big blow to us in Delta, particularly the Ika land.
“He was a strong party chieftain and a philanthropist of note, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of our party and the people of Ika.
“His death which came barely a day after he celebrated his birth anniversary is tragic and shocking,” Okowa said.
“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn the exit of Mr Christian Okpambor, a great gentleman and grassroots politician who is well loved and admired by many.
“He will be missed by all those he touched their lives and others alike.
“It is my prayer that God grant his soul eternal rest and grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss,” added.

