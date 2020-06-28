Okowa pays tribute to Dein of Agbor at 43

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I, as he clocks 43 years.

The governor said that the Dein had provided purposeful, courageous, and tenacious leadership for the Agbor people over the years and deserves to be celebrated on his new age.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Sunday, the governor commended the monarch for making Agbor kingdom peaceful and investor-friendly since he ascended the throne of his forefathers.

He joins the people of Ika nation, particularly the Agbor people, in celebrating the monarch, and prayed that he would remain in good health, wisdom, and strength to continue ruling the people of his kingdom.

He extolled the monarch for his contributions to the issues of unemployment, social deviance, and value-orientation among youths, which spurred him to establish the Agbor Youth Learning, Development, and Empowerment Centre.

Okowa added that His Majesty also initiated cultural and traditional reforms to enhance the living conditions of the people of the kingdom, and ensured appropriate recognition and strategic relevance in the ever-important traditional institution in our society.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I warmly felicitate with Obi Ikenchukwu I, the Dein of the Agbor Kingdom on the occasion of his 43rd birth anniversary.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to give you good health and wisdom to pilot the traditional affairs of your kingdom and offer valuable contributions to the development of our dear Delta State and Nigeria,” he stated.

