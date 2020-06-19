Okowa, Ocho extol Oborevwori on his birth anniversary 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Christopher Ocho, yesterday extolled the Speaker of Oborevwori of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori for his humility, simplicity and discipline in providing exceptional leadership for the State’s legislature by diligently bridging the gap and creating a harmonious atmosphere for debates and exchange of ideas for the development of the state.

The duo in a statement to felicitate with Chief Sheriff Oborevwori on his birthday said the Speaker has demonstrated selflessness in his representation of his constituency and maturity in his leadership of the House, which has contributed immensely to the healthy executive-legislature relations in the state.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said he joined the parliament, the Okpe Constituency, friends and family of the Speaker in celebrating years of remarkable accomplishments and service to the state.

Okowa noted that the Assembly under Oborevwori remained peaceful and always ready for early passage of Bills that directly impact on the lives of Deltans.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I celebrate with the number one Delta lawmaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

“Mr. Speaker, I celebrate your candour in the discharge of the functions of your office and we are entirely grateful to you.

“I am proud of what you and your colleagues have achieved so far in terms of sustaining robust legislation for the unity and harmony of our state.

“As you savour the joy of this happy occasion, I wish you more good health, greater fulfilments and long life in the service of our state.” the statement read

“Let me express my profound appreciation for your unflinching support and contributions towards the successful implementation of our Stronger Delta agenda.

“As you mark your birth anniversary, I extend very warm felicitations to you on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta.

“It is my prayer that Almighty God continues to keep and prosper you, especially as you continue to patriotically give yourself in support of our administration’s effort to make life meaningful for our people”.

Ocho in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli, said; “you have over the years played a vital role in the development of the state, especially in providing the needed law to develop our great state, you had endeared the two arms of government, Executive and Legislature to have a common purpose, and we wish that we, through your leadership of the house will continue to have that synergy for our government and people.

“As you celebrate, my family, my staff, and I wish you good health, peace, greater performance and service to our dear state and humanity.”

