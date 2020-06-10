Vanguard Logo

Okowa mourns as Joyce Overah dies at 59

On 7:24 pmIn Newsby
Okowa, Delta
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed sadness on the passing of the Commissioner representing Sapele, Ethiope West, and Okpe local government areas on the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Mr. Joyce Overah.

Overah reportedly died on Tuesday in Sapele after a brief illness. He was 59.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Wednesday in Asaba, Okowa commiserated with the people of Sapele Local Government Area and Elume community in particular, over the demise of the renowned politician and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

He noted that the departed Overah was a grassroots politician and administrator, who excelled as Education Secretary, member House of Representatives, and as commissioner for Science and Technology from 2015 to 2019.

According to the governor, the deceased was a thoroughbred politician whose love for his people led him to contest and won elections to represent them in the lower chamber of the federal parliament.

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman and grassroots-oriented politician, who passed on in Sapele on Tuesday.

“The news of his death came to me as a terrible shock.

“He was a gentleman-politician, who distinguished himself in the service of his people, first, as Education Secretary; Member, House of Representatives, and later as Commissioner for Science and Technology and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“As a member of the state‘s Executive Council, in our first term, Overah demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state was infectious and it was little wonder that he was the Dean, College of Commissioners during the period, and he served diligently.

