Okowa condoles Avwomakpa over wife’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commiserated with Archbishop God-Dowell Avwomakpa, whose wife, Victoria, passed on Friday.

The deceased, 67, who hailed from Ekrerhavwen in Ughelli North Local Government Area, battled ill-health for many years before her demise.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor said that it was heartbreaking to hear of the passing of Mrs. Victoria Avwomakpa, noting that her death was a huge loss not just to her family, but to the church and the society.

He said that Mrs. Avwomakpa’s contribution to society was laudable and urged her husband, children, and other family members to be consoled by the legacies she left behind.

“I learned of the passing of Pastor (Mrs) Victoria Avwomakpa, the wife of our father and former South-South Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop God-Dowell Avwomakpa.

“It is indeed heartbreaking to lose a dear one, especially a wife of 48 years.

“Although death is the way of all mortals and debt we must all pay, I am nonetheless consoled by the fact that Mrs. Avwomakpa, a servant of God, lived a worthy and exemplary life.

“She was known to have impacted so many lives, especially in the church while she lived.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I condole with you, our father in the Lord, on the passing of your beloved wife, Victoria.

“It is indeed a painful loss, but I urge you, the church and the entire family, to take solace in the fact that hers was a life of notable accomplishments and indelible footprints.

“It is our prayer that God will grant you and the family the fortitude to bear the great loss,” Okowa said.

Archbishop Avwomakpa is the General Overseer of Christ Missionaries Crusaders Church, Warri.

Kindly Share This Story: