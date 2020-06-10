Okotie debunks death rumour

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

FOUNDER/Senior pastor of Household of God, Reverend Christopher Okotie has denied rumours making the round that he died yesterday in his Lagos home.

A statement by his media manager, Pastor Ladi Ayodeji described the news as one of those fabrications by persons who will not verify their source of story.

Mr. Ayodeji said his wife called his attention to the story and by the time checked he discovered that the Pastor who died was another Pastor Okotie in Delta and has nothing to do with the wordsmith at the household of God.

According to the image-maker, he spoke with the maverick pastor at about 11.00 PM last night, “so that story is a figment of the imagination of some journalists for whatever ulterior motive.”

He, however, promised to issue a rebuttal after a meeting Pastor Okotie shortly.

