Oke-Ogun mourns as foremost progressive politician, Pa Adelere dies

By Adeola Badru

THE death of Pa Salaudeen Adebayo Adelere has put the people of Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State into mourning as the political leader died on Friday morning at the age of 90 years.

Late Pa Adelere was a councillor and later a member of Oyo State House of Assembly during the regime of late Governor Bola Ige.

In his remark, while speaking with journalists, the lawmaker representing Iseyin, Kajola, Itesiwaju and Iwajowa in the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, Hon. Abiodun Olasupo, described the death of a foremost progressive politician in the state, as a great loss to the state and Iseyin community.

Olasupo noted that Pa Olalere popularly referred to as ‘S.A’ has bequeathed a politics of development to the progressive class as “Baba would rather stick to his policy of the people first, before the individual.”

“We youths in politics learned a lot from Baba Adelere as he was seen as a leading light that would want the best for the State, his community and his followers, he worked for the unity of the core progressive elements despite his age and till his death, we shall remember him for these.”

In his words, another former federal lawmaker, Hon. Kola Olabiyi said Baba Adelere would be remembered for standing firm for good ideals as against politicians that were known for “selfish agenda.”

“Pa Adelere would rather go a separate way from the multitude when the sacred beliefs of the Progressive, as instituted by the likes of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and late Chief Bola Ige were trampled upon or when those in power derailed from service to the people, as entrenched in the manifesto of progressive politics, we will miss him,” he said.

Late Pa Adelere celebrated his 90 years on April 18, 2020, after a voyage of service to humanity, spanning teaching at public schools and entry into politics as the Councillor representing Koso Quarters in Iseyin on December 28, 1976.

He later proceeded to the state House of Assembly as a member in 1979 to 1983 and was honoured with a Chieftaincy title by the then Aseyin of Iseyin, late Oba Moshood Osuolale Adeyeri.

