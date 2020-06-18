‘Okada rider’ remanded for raping 6-year-old girl twice

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A 28-year-old commercial motorcycle operator (also known as Okada rider), Terver Awuha, of Idye community in Makurdi town has been remanded by a Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly raping 6-year-old Bella Omachi, twice.

Arraigning the suspect, the Police Prosecuting Officer, Sergeant Friday Kanshio told the court that the mother of the victim, Mr. Deborah Omachi had on June 5, reported the matter at the ‘B’ Division Police Station in Makurdi.

She reported that “on June 3, at about 7:30 pm, she sent her daughter to buy noddles from a neighborhood shop, and while on her way the accused allegedly stopped her and dragged her into his room and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

“Again on June 5, at about 2 pm, the said Terver Awuha also took Bella Omachi into his room and had sex with her and gave her N100.”

He said during Police investigation the ‘Okada rider’ was arrested for committing the rape offence, “which is contrary to section 284 of the penal code law of Benue State 2004.”

No plea was taken but the trial Chief Magistrate, Mr Isaac Ajim, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service in Makurdi and adjourned the case to August 28, for further mention.

