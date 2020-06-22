PointBlank News publisher restrained from publishing defamatory materials against Abubakar Ismaila Isa, Bulet

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

THE High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has granted an interim order restraining the publisher of a US-based on-line medium, Pointblank News, Mr. Jackson Ude, from further publication of defamatory materials against a businessman, Abubakar Isa.

Other plaintiff in the suit No: CV/1823/20 is an Abuja based indigenous construction company, Bulet International Nigeria Limited, owned by former President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN.

Joined in the suit as co-defendant, is the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF.

Justice Y. Halilu, after listening to counsel to plaintiffs, Chief Michael Andoakaa, SAN, granted the restraining order, saying: ”An interim order of the honourable court restraining the defendants (Jackson Ude, Publisher of PointBlank News and Nigerian Young Professionals Forum) from further publication of any defamatory statements against the claimants (Abubakar Ismaila Isa and Bulet International Nigeria Ltd.) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice in this suit, is hereby granted.”

The judge further granted the application to serve the defendants the writ of summons and all other court processes by substituted service through the electronic mail of Mr. Ude at jackson@pointblanknews.com and tag him on his Facebook and Twitter social media accounts, named ‘Jackson Ude’ and ‘@jacksonpbn’, respectively.

He also ordered pasting of the processes on a conspicuous space at No. 47, Rumford Street, Suncity Estate, Galadimawa, Abuja, being the 1st defendant’s known address within jurisdiction.

The court adjourned the suit to July 9, 2020 for hearing.

