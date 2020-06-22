Oil and Gas Industry strengthened with updated Language

Kindly Share This Story:

The oil and gas industry has been strengthened and elevated with simplified vocabulary to promote effective communication aimed at improved business transactions and processes.

The bolstered language is contained in a new book, entitled, The Language of Oil & Gas, and it is specifically designed to assist industry players and non-experts with a clear understanding of the industry’s business and operations.

A book is an enriched dictionary with a complete explanation of oil and gas terminology, including detailed definitions that are extensively cross-referenced on the upstream, midstream, and downstream sub-sectors and developments in the industry.

Written by Michael Owhoko, a renowned journalist and author, the well-researched lingo also serves as a tool and a bridge for those whose activities revolve around the industry, enabling them to understand the peculiar petroleum language.

“Most times, people do not realize the technical depth of the oil and gas industry until they are mid-way into the process. The essence of the book is to provide a clear understanding of the industry jargon in a simplified form to enable stakeholders to appreciate and have a deeper knowledge of the industry”, Owhoko revealed in the book.

The book which is an updated version, is a must-read not only because of its relevance to the business community but its impact on world economies and human existence, making it a collector’s choice.

The Language of Oil & Gas is published in the United States of America and it is currently on sale on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other major bookstores worldwide.

vanguard

