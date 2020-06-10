Ohanaeze youths give killer herdsmen 2 wks to quit forests in Igboland

Kindly Share This Story:

Ohanaeze youths have given two weeks notice to all killer herdsmen in Igboland to quit the forests and bushes in the area or be ejected by force.

Speaking through their national youth leader, Chief Arthur Obiorah, the youths said the bushes and forests belong to the people and must no longer harbor killer herdsmen.

Chief Obiorah warned the Miyetti Allah group to stop making statements that can cause crisis in the country. He gave the illegal occupants of all bushes and forests in Igbo land two weeks to quit from the areas or be ejected by force.

He also announced that the group in collaboration with other youth stakeholders in Igbo land would be distributing Covid-19 pandemic palliatives to Igbo youths at the Ohanaeze ndigbo national secretariate in Enugu on T-tomorrow.

He lamented the hardship Igbo youths are facing currently over the Covid-19 pandemic and called on all well spirited Igbos and Nigerians to support this initiative.

“Igbo youths are now endangered species and we have deemed it fit to rescue them”, Mr Obiorah stated.

According to him, Barr Nnia Nwodo , the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo world wide would flag off the programme in concert with other chieftains of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo world wide Chuks Ibegbu has lauded the palliatives planned by the youth wing of the body and congratulated the youth leader of the body, Chief Arthur Obiorah for the initiative. Ibegbu called on all Igbo philantropists and Nigerians to support the initiative . He also on Igbo groups in the diaspora to support this idea and also for the Igbo youth and women empowernment schemes to be flagged off same day.

