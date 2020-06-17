Ohanaeze unveils agricultural programme for Igbo youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing has unveiled an agricultural programme initiative, aimed at encouraging more Igbo youths to return to farming and other agricultural practices to create jobs and wealth for themselves and their families.

Unveiling the initiative at the National Secretariat of the apex Igbo organization in Enugu where fertilizer, seed crops and covid-19 palliatives were presented, leader of Ohanaeze youth wing, Chief Arthur Obiora stated that in the era of dwindling oil fortune, aided by the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, Ndigbo has no better alternative than to embrace agriculture the more.

Commissioned by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo urged Ndigbo to create an identity for themselves through massive agricultural produce.

Mentoring the young Igbo, Nwodo asked them to observe the two types of wars confronting them at the present time. “It is the war of hunger and the war of Ignorance,” he disclosed.

On the war of hunger, Nwodo stated that the tool for waging it was food production while that of Ignorance is with power of knowledge through functional education.

The Ohanaeze President General urged Ndigbo to also embrace technology, citing successes that have been recorded with breakthroughs in technology.

“Oil may not come again because alternative sources of energy have emerged. Non-oil energy has been installed more than oil energy, which means that in the next few years oil demand will collapse.

“The power of knowledge is the new wealth; the entire knowledge in the world is in computer. As we are dependent on oil, so we are dependent on the north for food supplies. We have taken business in place of agriculture. We should not be trees without identity,” Nwodo advised.

The Ohanaeze Youth leader, Obiora, noted that Covid-19 came and changed position of things, displacing Igbos, especially the youths.

“So, we said we will not allow it make our people go into crime and we organized youth groups and decided that the Igbo is one that while they are seeking for help, they start doing something by themselves.

“We want to introduce home farming programme, so we brought fertilizer that we can use to plant many crops such as rice, tomato. We want our people to start planting because we are in famine.

“We brought organic fertilizer with many seeds such as tomato and soursop. We want to erase hunger, hoping that a bag of rice will one day cost one thousand naira,” Obiora said.

He appreciated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state’s support to Ndigbo and the bags of rice his government gave in support of the palliatives that were distributed to Igbo youths at the secretariat.

Obiora restated his earlier statement that killer herdsmen should vacate Igbo bushes “otherwise we will have problem with them.

The good ones are welcome but not the killer ones.”

All Progressives Congress, APC, National Youth leader for South East, Odu Olisaemeka Onyeka said his party aligns with Ohanaeze youth that killer herdsmen should vacate from the South East states.

In his own remark, Leader of Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, extolled the Ohanaeze leadership under Nwodo, saying that Nwodo has done well to the extent that he deserves tenure extension in Ohanaeze leadership.

