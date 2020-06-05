Ohanaeze tasks National Assembly on $22.7 bn loan without South-East interest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has condemned in strong terms, the approval by the National Assembly , of the controversial 22.7 billion dollar loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari, which does not accommodate any project to be located in the entire South East zone.

In a statement by the deputy publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Chuks Ibegbu, the apex Igbo body tasked the National Assembly “to tell Nigerians the conditions for approving the 22.7 billion dollar loan request for the federal government, an issue that was hithertosuspended when the South East was excluded.

“We want to know if the South East is now included in the loan they are also expected to contribute to pay back”, Ohanaeze demanded.-

The statement said, “ we want Igbo legislatures at the National Assembly to explain to Ndigbo and Nigerians what actually happened that made the National Assembly to suddenly approve the loan.

“Is the South East now properly captured in the loan? If not, then the loan is null and void and cannot endure. Nobody should grant any loan to Nigeria if the loan is for sectional and nepotic interest”.

Ohanaeze also lamented that the nation is incurring debts for its future generation by excessive borrowing when nothing substantial is seen for all the loans.

“There is nothing on ground to justify these loans and they keep on borrowing and mortgaging the future of the country. Nigerian youths and students should ask questions now as their future is in danger with this act.

“Every day, we hear about debt repayment and debt services etc. When, who, how, why and where these debts were incurred, nobody tells us. Where are the projects that consumed these debts, we cannot see”, the statement lamented.

