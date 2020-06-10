Ogun community gets police station

Kindly Share This Story:

… As CP emphasises on importance of community policing

By Lamidi Bamidele

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Embrimson, Wednesday commissioned Makogi Police Station in Makogi, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. The police Station was a community project under the auspices of Makogi Area Development Committee (MACDC).

The Police boss lauded the executive of MACDC, traditional rulers and members of the community at large for providing an edifice for Makogi Police Station.

According to Embrimson, “The concept and philosophy of Community policing stands with this type of project and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is an apostle of community policing which brings police closer to the community they are providing services for. You have added value to the security architecture, not only to Makogi community, but to Ogun State’

The Police commissioner also highlighted the duties of community Policing practitioners as prevention of crimes, information and intelligence gathering and resolving conflicts in the community, thereby giving the need for championing community policing.

The CP assured the Makogi community, “We will reinforce and strengthen the security arrangement put in place in this community so that the vision and mission of IG is seen to have been achieved. But you have a civic responsibility, when you see something, say something, when you see crime being committed, please alert the police. We want to enter into a covenant to you that under my leadership, we are not going to disappoint, whenever you call us, we are going to attend to your security needs. You cannot put up an edifice like this and still be complaining of insecurity’ he concluded.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Ganiyu Hamzat who was represented by Mojeed Sorinola, State Director, Community Development Department in the ministry emphasised the essence of development in the community, he said: “The philosophy behind community development is doing it yourself which we call Self Help, because government cannot provide all needs of a community no matter how endowed the government is. What we are seeing here is a clear demonstration of the beauty of community development as this project is the first of its kind around this area’

The chairman of MACDC, Rotimi Afolabi, expressed happiness at the completion of the project and further reiterated the need for a police station in the community. According to Afolabi, “The idea to have a police station has always being a priority to Makogi ACDC executives knowing that security of lives and properties is a major key in a community. This idea was greatly embraced by our people even in neighbouring communities as demonstrated in their massive support in cash and kind while the project was on. We sincerely appreciate the Ogunseye family for donating the land for the building of the Police Station, history will always remember this hallmark kind gesture as the project would not have come to reality without the donation.”

See more photos below…

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: