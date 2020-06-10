Vanguard Logo

Ogun Assembly passes resolution to suspend NURTW activities

On 11:10 pm
By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Following the leadership crisis that had engulfed the Ogun State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Ogun State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution calling for the suspension of activities of the Union in the state.

The Assembly equally called on security agencies in the state to immediately secure the Secretariat of the union in the state to avoid a breach of public peace.

The passage of the Assembly’s resolution followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by the Minority Whip, Jemili Akingbade, and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The resolution added that pending the resolution of the leadership issues within the union in the State, the state Governor, Prince  Dapo Abiodun should set up a committee of experienced Unionists to be monitored by the House Committee on Transportation with a view to handling the Union’s operational week for the purpose of revenue collection to government’s coffers.

The Assembly action was consequent upon the earlier presentation by a member representing Odeda State Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, who spoke under Personal Explanation intimating the Assembly of the ongoing leadership tussle between two factions within the union, leading to series of petitions received on the crisis in the union.

He stressed that such conflict was capable of disrupting the existing peace being enjoyed in the State, urging the State House of Assembly to take an urgent step to stem it before it degenerates, in the interest of the members of the general public.

The position was corroborated by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kunle Oluomo who noted that the Assembly had received series of complaints from different quarters on the impending breach of peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the State due to the power tussle between the two factions of the union.

