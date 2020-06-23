Ogedegbe joins Ethiope East council chairmanship seat race

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Intelligence Gathering, Mr. Usinefe Augustine Ogedegbe has declared his intention to contest for the chairmanship seat of Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The official declaration, which took place at Chief Edewor’s compound in Eku had members of Team Augustine Ogedegbe Political Train drawn from the various wards of the local government in attendance.

Ogedegbe, in his declaration, stated that the party deserves a formidable force in the forthcoming local government elections, and if granted the chairmanship ticket, the party would not regret his candidacy.

He pointed out that he has been a devoted party man, serving the party in various capacities, noting that this he intends to continue, by vying for the chairmanship position.

The aspirant expressed his determination not to disappoint the party or the people of Ethiope East if granted the opportunity to serve, stating that he is a pragmatic figure with an approach that will benefit both the party and Ethiope East, people.

His words: “Today, I come to you as Executives and leaders of our party, the People’s Democratic Party in Ethiope East to officially declare my intention to contest as Executive Chairman of our local government council. Now that our party deserves a formidable force at the forthcoming elections, I have the utmost belief that I fit into that picture perfectly well. I have served our dear party in various capacities. I have done my bit in bringing glories to the party in the local government and I intend to continue to do so as the Executive Chairman of the council. I believe a better Ethiope East is possible for us all. I, therefore, seek your support in this journey by granting me the opportunity to be the flag bearer for our party, for investment in Ogedegbe is not a wasted one. In fact, it is an investment the party and the people of Ethiope East will be proud of.”

