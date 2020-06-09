Obiano gives N2m reward to police officers who foiled robbery of N3.2m

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu, Akwa

The Anambra State police command yesterday foiled an attempt by a middle-aged man to snatch a bag containing N3.5m from a victim near a commercial bank in Awka.

This came as Governor Willie Obiano rewarded the gallant policemen with N2 million.

An eyewitness said the suspect identified as Chukwuemeka Afor, engaged the police in across firing for some time while trying to escape with the money.

“He was shooting indiscriminately. Four persons were hit during the duel, but the police eventually overpowered him because he sustained gunshots in the process,” the eye witness said.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect was arrested and a firearm, as well as the stolen money, recovered from him.

The PPRO said: “Police operatives attached to the Department of Operations Awka and stationed at Regina Caeli junction by Zenith Bank PLC along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Awka responded to a distress call of armed robbery where a hoodlum armed with automatic pump action rifle and firing indiscriminately, snatched a bag containing N3.5m from one Ebuka Ukeakpu.

“The suspect, one Chukwuemeka Afor, aged 25 years, a native of Akpoga Nkanu South local government area, Enugu State, who was almost lynched by the mob was arrested while the firearm and the snatched money were also recovered from him.

“However, four persons were hit with stray pellets discharged by the suspect, but not life-threatening. Those who sustained injuries were rushed to the police hospital Awka along with the suspect who was mercilessly beaten by the mob.”

He said the suspect was responding to treatment, while the case was under investigation, assuring that the suspect would be brought to book.

Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano has rewarded the policemen who foiled the robbery with N2 million cash in order to boost their morale and to serve as an encouragement to others.

The governor’s wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano equally donated four bags of 50Kg rice to the police operatives who were three Inspectors, four Sergeants and one Constable. They were attached to the Department of Operations and MOPOL 29 PMF, Awka.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang thanked the governor and his wife for motivating the officers.

According to him, the gesture would go a long way to boost the morale of the officers and encourage them to redouble their efforts.

He promised that the state police command under his watch would continue to enhance safety and security in the state and deny criminal elements the opportunity to perpetrate their dastardly acts in the state.

