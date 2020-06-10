Obiano alerts on renewed security threat in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

…Orders security beef up of banks, aerial surveillance of the state

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Worried by the increasing security threats in parts of Anambra State, Governor Willie Obiano has ordered security beef up of banks, particularly those at the border towns.

Obiano also directed security chiefs to intensify aerial surveillance in the state.

In a memo Obiano sent to members of the State Security Council, he identified banks in the border towns of Ihiala, which has a border with Imo State and Umunze, which has a border with Abia State, as places that were of great concern, saying the need to beef up security was to ensure that armed robbers from other states did not strike in those areas.

The governor said aerial surveillance became necessary to ensure that undesirable elements were not hiding in the forests in different parts of the state.

He also alerted members of the security council of the increasing cult activities in the urban areas of Onitsha, Awka, and Nnewi, adding that in addition to clearing the cult members, they should end the cultivation and sale of illicit drugs like marijuana in the villages and towns.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C Don Adinuba, who circulated the memo said the security measures were necessitated by reports that some people might have defied the presidential order prohibiting interstate movements and consequently entered the bushes in the state.

The memo read in part: “We don’t want to take chances. The state police command should deploy Armoured Personnel Carriers to protect banks in border towns, and the banks will from this day (yesterday) have greater surveillance from, not just the police and the Department of State Security, but also the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“If there are banks which do not yet have CCTVs, they have to install them immediately.

“The Secretary to the State Government will issue the same directive to filling stations in our state because they could be targets of criminals.

The Inland Town in Onitsha, Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Obosi in Idemili North LGA and Ihiala town are areas where cult-related crimes have spiked in recent times and the security agencies should get cracking.

“The NDLEA should join in regular raids of these places because of the high consumption of illegal drugs by criminals and conduct with greater intensity, raids in places where all kinds of substances are produced”.

Obiano also directed the state vigilante group headed by former Police Commissioner Ikechukwu Aduba, to lead the police, DSS, NCDSC, army and navy to comb all forests in the state, while the police should start the aerial surveillance immediately.

He ordered the Cattle Menace Committee led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, to dispose of all cases brought before it within two weeks, adding that apart from the fact that justice delayed is justice denied, “we must bear in mind that we are now in the rainy season when crops grow well, and this may attract cattle to farms.”

He, however, warned farmers not to take laws into their hands.

While urging the security and intelligence chiefs to hold regular dialogues with their counterparts in neigbouring states for improved security, the governor observed that Anambra’s security, to a large extent, is dependent on the security of her neighbours.

