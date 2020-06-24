Obaseki’s time in APC rough, tough, says ex Rep’s Minority Whip

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

FORMER Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Samson Osagie, Tuesday said the leadership period of Governor Obaseki in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was a very “rough, tough journey” before he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking on the emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the governorship candidate of the APC, Osagie said he prays never to have such a person as a governor in the state again.

His words: “We have been through thick and thin, we have been through a lot of troubles. Through his election to the post of governor of Edo State and through his administration, it has been a tough rough journey for the party as a whole and we pray and hope we will never experience the kind of torture we went through him.”

He said he was optimistic that APC would retain the state just as he hinted that the exit of the governor from the party was a good one for APC and that the four months left for him as the governor of the state is for the PDP to have a feel of him.

“I strongly believe that APC will hold on to power by November this year. This four months is a period of grace we have given to PDP to celebrate and taste government. That seat is for the APC.

“APC practically rejected Obaseki, you can see what is happening now, he joined the PDP last week and today there is a court order against him by a member of the party restraining him from contesting. He carried his troubles to PDP.

“He is not qualified to participate in that exercise. Ogbeide-Ihama is exercising his legitimate right.

“How can Obaseki be qualified to run for PDP primaries when he joined the party last week, the sale of forms had been concluded, including screening of aspirants.I am not a PDP man , let them test their constitution”, he said.

On the emergence of Ize-Iyamu he said: “It (primary) is one process that was quite peaceful with the police and security agencies exhibiting uncommon professionalism in ensuring the peaceful conduct of that primary election.

“Now the party has a candidate in the person of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, with the very kind cooperation of other aspirants. This is one occasion where a party candidate emerges without rancour”, he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

