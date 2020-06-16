Obaseki’s resignation: Edo APC losses an asset – Ojezua

Kindly Share This Story:

his resignation can’t affect our chances- Oshiomhole’s faction

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

BENIN – FACTIONAL chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo state, Mr. Anslem Ojezua, has said that the party has lost an asset in the state with the resignation of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the party.

Obaseki was last week disqualified from contesting the governorship primaries of the APC by the screening committee of the party over discrepancies in his certificates.

Ojezua who is the chairman of the faction loyal to governor Obaseki, stated this yesterday in Benin while reacting to the resignation of the governor from the party.

He said, “It didn’t come to us as a surprise though I am very saddened by the development. I think APC has lost a huge asset,”.

” After he was disqualified, I suspected he will resign and after his disqualification, our leaders asked him to seek another platform to actualise his ambition,” he said.

On whether he and the faction are going with Obaseki, Ojezua said ” the state working committee is meeting tomorrow and after our meeting, we will make a statement. But for me, I have tenure because I was elected. I am in Court over that and would be pursuing it to a logical conclusion,”.

On his part, Peter Aguele, Chairman, Esan South-East Local Government of the state, noted that Obaseki’s action is what any democratic person will do as he was unjustly disfranchised, someone.

“We are 100 percent with the governor. Wherever, the governor we will go,”.

But, for Owan West chairman, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, the governor’s resignation is a welcome development following his disqualification to contest the party’s primary.

“I met with all the leaders in owan West, and we have resolved that we will follow him wherever he goes. As the Chairman of the council, I will ensure that I drive the process to ensure that Obaseki succeeds.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, who said he is not yet aware of the resignation, noted that the governor has a constitutional right to resign if he chooses to do so.

Also reacting, a member of the Oshiomhole’s faction, Henry Idiagbon, said Obaseki’s resignation will not affect the chances of the party in the state.

“We wish him well, he is our friend. He became a governor without following processes and others did the job for him, after becoming governor, he abandoned all those that work for him. We wish him well in PDP and we shall meet on September 19, for the election,” he said.

Also, the factional chairman of the Oshiomhole’s faction, David Imuse, described the resignation as a welcome development and good riddance to bad rubbish.

He said, “membership of political parties is voluntary, so he can go anywhere he likes, it is his constitutional right, it has no effect on APC,”.

On his part, the former deputy governor, Peter Obadan, said the governor’s resignation from the APC will not affect the fortune of the party during the governorship election.

He said the decision to resign from the party was entirely that of the governor and does not require any formal application.

“If he thinks APC is no longer a place for him, and you cannot blend with the people, and you are not progressive, you may take leave. I am not blaming him.

