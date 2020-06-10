Obaseki’s Qualification: Edo APC reacts to UI’s confirmation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo fractional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anslem Ojezua has said that the clearance by the authorities of the University of Ibadan has shamed all those who have been witch hunting Governor Godwin Obaseki that he never graduated from the University.

Ojezua told Vanguard in Benin on Wednesday while reacting to the clearance by UI that Obaseki actually graduated from the institution.

“This is not a case of Toronto or Chicago. UI is not a University that you just walk into and graduate.

“It just takes about three hours from Benin to go to the University and verify if you are in doubt or visit the internet.

According to him, the clearance from UI has strengthened the integrity of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking on the decision of INEC to use direct mode of primary to conduct APC governorship primary in Edo, Ojezua ask if INEC is a member of APC, it is not, he said.

Also speaking, a supporter of the APC National Chairman, Adam Oshiomhole, Samson Osagie said” INEC is simply following the law according to the provisions of the electoral act.

“The party decided to communicate the mode of the primary to INEC and INEC has to follow the law.

