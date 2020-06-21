OBASEKI’S EXIT FROM APC: This is Nigerian politics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Recent developments ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State leave no one in doubt of the generally accepted saying that in politics ‘there are no permanent friends nor permanent foes, but permanent interest.’

This is more apt when one considers the predicament of the incumbent governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who was disqualified by his former political party, All Progressives Congress APC.

It is no longer news that Obaseki is now out of the party as he strives to achieve his dreams of a second term.

For those not familiar with the tradition of the capital market where Obaseki practiced and retired before he was invited to politics by the suspended National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adam Oshiomhole, stockbrokers are called ‘Gentlemen of the City.’

It is a title they earned and are as so proud of, just as a lawyer will proudly call himself a learned person.

By implication, a stockholder whether practicing or former, is believed to be a man of integrity whose yes is yes and no means no. This is the class where eminent personalities like the late Gamaliel Oforitsenere Onosode, belongs.

However, in politics gentility or integrity appears to have become very scarce, hence those who hitherto paraded themselves as gentlemen of the city changed when they get involved.

While one is not out to question or place a verdict on the decision of APC to disqualify one of its own seen by many as doing well, one cannot but submit that what is currently at play is no longer the interest of the Edo people but personal interest of those at the central stage of the game.

Do or die politics

The real issue here warrants questioning the rationale behind the do or die politics in Nigeria.

When will our political leaders become gentlemanly enough to honour their words?

When will they for the sake of integrity quit the scene and be counted as gentlemen, especially when it seems that the system which brought you up is no longer in agreement with your convictions?

When will our politicians become persons who are convinced of an ideology and will stay and defend their ideological convictions even at a time when it doesn’t suit their interests?

Of a truth, one can’t stop wondering why a trained and respected gentleman of the city will be considering dinning and wining with his hitherto perceived foes.

READ ALSO :

The thought of Obaseki leaving the APC, a party that brought him from obscurity to the limelight to join the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, just to secure a second term ticket makes a right-thinking mind wonder if he is still a ‘gentleman of the city,’ that he used to be when he was a stockbroker on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Mussolini

The turn of events in Edo politics reminds one of Italian politician, Benito Mussolini, who became the fascist dictator of Italy from 1925 to 1945.

History has it that Mussolini who originally was a revolutionary socialist forged the paramilitary fascist movement in 1919 and became Prime Minister in 1922. Called “Il Duce”,the Leader, by his countrymen or simply “Mussolini,” he allied himself with Adolf Hitler during World War II, relying on the German dictator to prop up his leadership.

Records

There is no doubt those sympathizing with the incumbent governor of Edo, definitely have forgotten how Obaseki humiliated his party chieftains after he emerged as governor.

This is even as it is obvious that Comrade Oshiomhole and those, who believed in his integrity, paved the way for him to emerge the candidate of the party.

The unfolding scenario in Edo has made some stakeholders in the state politics to begin to compare Obaseki as the Benito Mussolini of Edo, arguing that the governor and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, had a hidden agenda from inception. Those in this school of thought believe that the governor and his deputy were out to disorganise the ruling party in the state.

Going back to 1845, Benito didn’t just emerge as an autocratic ruler, he stylishly won the fascist heart by loyalty. Working according to a hidden plan, the governor and his deputy from the beginning betrayed the trust of not just party members but that of the man who paved the way to stardom.

If Obaseki did not have an ulterior motive of playing the Benito style why did he choose to inaugurate the state House of Assembly in the night with only nine members out of 24 lawmakers?

As if the brouhaha generated by what some has termed illegal inauguration was not bad enough, Obaseki using the instrumentally of his stooges in the House in mid-December, sacked 12 out of the 15 lawmakers who were not inaugurated in the first instance. The action further made the political crisis in the state degenerate.

Numbered

From all indications, if the incumbent governor had allowed the state assembly to operate fully, he definitely would have been impeached by now.

Obaseki’s scheming became very obvious to the party’s national body when all the committees set up to mediate in the crisis failed.

At a point, the National Assembly was considering taking over the legislation of the state affairs to protect the right of the people. At the moment, more than half of the state is not represented in the House even though all the members were constitutionally elected.

The national chairman of the party nearly lost his seat when the governor in connivance with some aggrieved governors, used every instrument at their disposal to remove him from office.

To discerning minds, when Oshiomhole won that battle and the governor didn’t show any sign of remorse, it was glaring that his days were numbered.

Political opponents

One of the most unfortunate incidents in Obaseki’s quest towards achieving his second term bid is the attempt to destroy all perceived political enemies and opposition.

Obaseki is hurriedly courting the PDP for its ticket. Last weekend he was busy visiting governors of the PDP in the South -South zone in what can be seen as lobby for the party’s ticket. Obaseki even came out on national television after a visit to Presidential Villa on Tuesday saying he has resigned from the APC.

Of course, the party in responding to his decision accepted his resignation and wished him well in his near new found home, but the question in the mind of many observers are:

Can Obaseki get the PDP ticket? If yes, can he win the governorship election in September? What legacy and ethics will the PDP put forth by aligning with an uncertified candidate?

While some persons have cited the case of Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, who left the APC for PDP in 2019 and won his second term election.

Such analysts failed to say that Ortom only returned to his former party with the support of his people.

That apart, Ortom’s election took place during a general election. Edo election can best be compared to that of Osun and Kogi.

As Obaseki joins the PDP, it is obvious that he has listened to wrong counsel. If the reception he got when he visited Aso Rock on Tuesday was anything to go by, the odds are against this gentleman of the city.

There is no gainsaying that the same strategy which he and his supporters used in defeating Pastor Ize-Iyamu as the candidate of the PDP in 2016 will be used against him this time around.

If this happens, it then can be said that Obaseki only reaped what he planted. This is Nigerian politics, it can be very messy.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: