Obaseki’s disqualification: Appeal committee can’t uphold matter never appealed ― Aide

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Election Appeal Committee as a “gathering of jesters,” noting that they cannot uphold the verdict on a matter that was never appealed.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the appeal committee is acting out the script of their paymaster, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

According to him, “The charade of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his puppet screening committees seems to know no end and their commitment towards the destruction of what is left of the smouldering integrity of our great party under Oshiomhole’s watch appears assured.

“As if the embarrassment which they brought to the party through the shameless and unjust disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki by the screening committee was not sufficient, they have now gone ahead to announce that the appeal committee has upheld the dubious disqualification.”

He added, “The question is how does an Appeal Committee claim to uphold an issue that was not appealed.

“The governor has been unequivocal in his stance that he was not going to appeal the so-called disqualification by a screening committee that can best be described as a gathering of court jesters, who congregated to massage the ego of their paymaster, who is Comrade Oshiomhole.

“Juxtaposing this comical, distasteful and disgraceful charade against the mantra of change, integrity, social justice and progress, which ought to be the character of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), reveals the depth of the abyss into which Comrade Oshiomhole has dragged the party.”

“While thanking the members of our great party in Edo State and the governor’s teeming supporters across party divides and the entire spectrum of the society for their firm solidarity and unwavering support, we call on them to remain focused on the ultimate objective, which is sustaining the good governance and growth trajectory of Edo State through the leadership of Governor Obaseki, from 2020 to 2024,” he added.

Vanguard

