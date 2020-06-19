Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Obaseki’s defection to PDP no longer news, APC reacts

On 5:55 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Obaseki's defection to PDP no longer news, APC reacts
Godwin Obaseki 

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to Friday’s defection of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying there was nothing newsworthy about the development.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a short reaction said the ruling party all along knew he was heading for another party having resigned his membership of the APC.

He said; “It has not come to us as a surprise. We knew he had defected long ago because he resigned his membership of the party which we have accepted.

>>ALSO READ: EDO 2020: Governor Obaseki formally joins PDP

>>READ ALSO: EDO: How PDP cleared way for Obaseki, shifts primary to June 23

“So you cannot defect twice. If he is defecting again, we do not know whether what he has just done now is news any longer.”

Governor Godwin Obaseki who was last week disqualified from participating in the June 22 Governorship Primary Election of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo state had thereafter resigned his membership of the ruling party.

He subsequently defected to the PDP on Friday after a series of political horse trading.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!