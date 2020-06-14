Obaseki: We’ll be guided by what is right, just ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

As NWC member faults governor’s imminent defection

By Dirisu Yakubu

Following reported meetings of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki with top shots of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of his defection, the party has said the decision as to whether Obaseki would seek a second term in office on its platform would be determined by what is right and just.

Obaseki who was disqualified by the All Progressives Congress, APC, screening committee in Abuja on Friday, wasted no time in holding a consultative meeting with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday.

Although his defection to the PDP is likely to take place on Wednesday this week according to Vanguard’s findings, national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said talks on whether the party would hand Obaseki its governorship ticket were rather premature.

“The PDP is a big stakeholder in the Edo governorship election that will take place later this year. But it is too early for us to make any concrete statement other than we will be guarded by what is right, fair and just.

“We can’t be responding to rumours and Nigerians know that when we take a stand on any issue, it is always in the best interest of our people. The scenario playing out in Edo would not be different,” he said.

On whether Obaseki won’t cause the PDP needless litigations considering the reasons advanced by the screening committee for disqualifying him, Ologbondiyan said the party (PDP) is studying the circumstances, adding yet that “we won’t respond to guesswork.”

Meanwhile, a member of the PDP National Working Committee, NWC, has advised the party to tread carefully to avert the danger ahead.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the PDP official said it would be wrong for the party to give its ticket to Obaseki at the expense of those who have suffered and toiled for us “all these years.”

He continued: “Are we saying that we can’t get a candidate who can win the election for us? If the governor was disqualified by his party for alleged certificate scam, how does that make him the best candidate for us?

“Is there not a possibility that given the manner he was treated by his party, he would work with the PDP to spite the APC? I am in favour of him joining us but not to run for the governorship on our platform.”

Until recently, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, a member of the House of Representatives and Chairman, Committee on Culture and Tourism was touted to fly the party ticket in the election slated for September 19.

