BREAKING: Obaseki resigns from APC

Obaseki Godwin

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Governor announced this on Tuesday.

He said he will in days to come announce the new political platform where he will be seeking his re-election soon.

