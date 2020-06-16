BREAKING: Obaseki resigns from APC

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
ABUJA — GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC.
The Governor announced this on Tuesday.
He said he will in days to come announce the new political platform where he will be seeking his re-election soon.
