Breaking News
Translate

Obaseki names Lalong, Sanwo-Olu, Uzamere, to lead Edo Assembly reconciliation

On 6:38 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Obaseki names Lalong, Sanwo-Olu, Uzamere, to lead Edo Assembly reconciliation
Gov Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has named the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Senator Ehigie Uzamere, to reconcile members-elect in the Edo State House of Assembly.

In a statement, the governor said the constitution of the reconciliation committee is part of moves to restore harmony and peace in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state at large.

ALSO READ: Why I visited Tinubu, Obaseki reveals

The governor insisted that he is committed to peace and that a united front would make the party stronger, more cohesive and help to foster more development in the state.

He added that the committee, which commences work with immediate effect, would reach out to all parties in the dispute and ensure that all grey areas are addressed to make for peaceful resolution of the matter.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!