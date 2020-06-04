Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has named the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Senator Ehigie Uzamere, to reconcile members-elect in the Edo State House of Assembly.

In a statement, the governor said the constitution of the reconciliation committee is part of moves to restore harmony and peace in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state at large.

The governor insisted that he is committed to peace and that a united front would make the party stronger, more cohesive and help to foster more development in the state.

He added that the committee, which commences work with immediate effect, would reach out to all parties in the dispute and ensure that all grey areas are addressed to make for peaceful resolution of the matter.

