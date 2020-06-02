Breaking News
Obaseki mourns iconic, Edo-born musician, Majek Fashek

Majek Fashek

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of iconic, Edo-born musician, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek, noting that the maverick singer would be remembered for his enthralling talent.

The governor in a statement said Majek Fashek’s death was saddening, as he was one of Edo State’s finest cultural exports, who through his soulful music cultivated fans across the world and brought global acclaim to his name and birthplace.

According to him, “I mourn the death of quintessential, maverick musician and Edo son, Majek Fashek.

“Fashek, who took the world by storm with his enigmatic talent, remains one of the finest cultural icons of his age and would be remembered for his disarming craft and skill.

“Majek Fashek was born by an Edo mother, grew up in Benin City, and stood as a shining light for youths in the state to emulate.

“He remains a force to reckon with, serving as an inspiration to Benin boys and girls and many more people across races and tribes. He will remain in our hearts as one of those who defied the odds to reach global acclaim at a time no one gave him much of a chance. His skill shone brightly and the world could not but look his way and acknowledge his undeniable gift. He will be sorely missed.”

The governor extended his condolences to the musician’s immediate family, friends and fans across the world, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

