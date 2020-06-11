Obaseki is an Alumnus of UI — Alumni body

Kindly Share This Story:

The President of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association Worldwide, Prof. Elsie Olufunke Adewoye, has debunked the rumour currently in circulation that the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is not a graduate of the institution.

In a press statement released in Ibadan, Prof. Adewoye disclosed that Mr. Obaseki graduated from the University of Ibadan, where he studied Classics.

She further stated that Mr. Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

While wondering why the controversy should arise in the first place, the Alumni President stated that records of his admission and graduation were, in fact, intact in the archives of the University, stressing that this formed the basis of his unanimous selection by the Alumni Association to deliver the 2018 Alumni lecture held on the 3rd of August, 2018.

She further disclosed that Mr. Godwin N. Obaseki was honoured during the Presidency of Dr. Kemi A. Emina by the Association as a Most Distinguished Alumnus (MDA) for his overall contribution to the growth of Edo state, before and after taking over the reins of leadership of the State.

Giving further details, the statement noted that Obaseki, Godwin Nogheghase had SI: 19512 as his Matriculation Number.

She insisted that only verifiable and accomplished alumnus of the University is usually nominated yearly to deliver the Alumni Lecture and that Mr. Godwin N. Obaseki was well suited to deliver the lecture given his towering achievements both in the private and public sector, stressing that he has positively projected the image of the University beyond boundaries.

vanguard

