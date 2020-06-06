Obaseki has unlocked Edo potentials — Shaibu

Kindly Share This Story:

Deputy Governor of Edo State, comrade Philip Shaibu said, Governor Godwin Obaseki has unlocked the previously trapped economic potentials of the state and has exposed it to unlimited investment opportunities as currently witnessed in every sector of the state.

Shaibu, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Benjamin Atu, said, “As an investment merchant, the Governor has initiated and stimulate commercially viable partnership that has currently given effect to private public partnership in government.”

He maintained that the incumbent administration has laid a solid and enduring base for industrialisation and development of the State by creating enabling environment for potential local and foreign investors.

READ ALSO:

Shaibu added: “The investment and industrial policy of Edo State is designed to encourage, protect and promote the rapid development of the Manufacturing and other allied commercial sectors in the State.”

“The reality all over the World today has shown that any government that didn’t create investment friendly environment to foster the growth of the industrial sector will soon be leading to a crash.

“This is the more reason we need an investment sensitive government and Governor like Mr Godwin Obaseki to continue to pilot the affairs of the State particularly with the current crisis of Covid 19 when many viable States in the country are unable to pay workers salary.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: