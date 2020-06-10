Obaseki duly earned his certificates, says aide

Kindly Share This Story:

…All allegations baseless, unfounded

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has described the hullabaloo over Governor Godwin Obaseki’s certificates as baseless, unfounded and diversionary, charging those raising eyebrows over the certificates to approach the issuing institutions to verify the authenticity of the particulars.

Osagie, in a statement, said the governor duly earned his certificates from the different educational institutions he attended and anyone raising issues about them is only being mischievous.

According to him, “The hullabaloo over the governor’s certificates is a lame and weak effort to cause crisis and stir unnecessary controversy. The governor’s displayed results are duly earned from the institutions he attended.

“If any individual or group of persons have issues with the results, they are free to approach the institutions to make enquiries as regards the authenticity of the particulars.

“They are free to go to St. Mathews Anglican Primary School; Eghosa Grammar School, the University of Ibadan (UI) and others, to verify the results.”

On issues over how the governor gained admission to the University of Ibadan with his results, Osagie said, “the criteria for admission is the sole preserve of the institution and anyone with issues over the criteria can also approach the institution for clarification. It is not the place of a political party to query an institution over the requirement for admitting its students.”

