Obaseki, a democrat, will emerge APC candidate in Edo guber, says Adamawa Gov, Fintiri

Adamawa State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman of Ward Congresses Committee for Edo 2020 election, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has expressed optimism that his Edo State counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki will overcome the political challenges in the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and emerge the party’s flagbearer in the September 19 governorship election in the State.

Fintiri disclosed this to journalists on arrival at the Benin Airport to perform the national assignment for his party, the PDP.

He said Obaseki is a democrat and has behaved as one by creating the environment for his party, the PDP to have a successful event, by providing the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the use of the party.

“Obaseki is a democrat; he has given us a venue for the event and we didn’t expect less from him. He will also lodge me in the Government House Quarters, which is normal.”

On the build-up to the activities of the APC primary election in Edo State, Fintiri said Governor Obaseki will surmount the political challenges and meet the candidate of his party at the September 19 governorship election.

Fintiri noted, “I believe Obaseki will overcome, and we will also overcome our challenges and meet at the election.”

Reassuring of a fair process in the emergence of a candidate for the PDP in the Edo 2020 election, Fintiri said, “As chairman of the Committee, the PDP should expect fairness and justice to all the aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket. We will ensure a level playing ground and see that the best candidate emerges to contest with the APC candidate.”

