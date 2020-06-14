NYPF disowns letter calling for probe of Malami, Kyari, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), has dissociated itself from a letter written to the US Congress, purportedly calling for the investigation of some eminent Nigerians.

The group in a statement by its Chairman/Founder, Moses Siasia, did not only disown the letter but also its writer, Mr. Jackson Ude, who is the US Coordinator of NYPF.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been brought to a media report, which the logo and name of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) were used on a letter addressed to the U.S Congress, Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Leader McCarthy, and Leader Schumer: Calling for a Special Congressional Hearing, Investigation, Sanctions on Godwin Emefiele, Isa Funtua, Abba Kyari, Attorney General and Minister for Justice Abubakar Malami, Mamman Daura, Lawan Daura, Babagana Kingibe, Nasir Danu.

“We hereby dissociate ourselves from the purported letter written to the United States Congress by Mr. Jackson Ude, the U.S coordinator of the NYPF.

This has been done without the approval of the Executive Board and Trustees of the Organisation, which is then laid down protocol and procedure, so it remains the sole idea and opinion of Mr. Ude and not the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF).

“The NYPF has been known over the years to focus on the more strategic framework for sustainable growth of those who are seen as trustees of prosperity, and programmes that will bring about the desired guidance for young Nigerian Professionals to fulfill their dreams and aspirations, and this shall continue to be so.”

