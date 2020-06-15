Nwanyanwu raises alarm over plot to kick out Magu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu yesterday accused unnamed influential Nigerians of working behind the scene to remove the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, from office.

Addressing a handful of journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Nwanyanwu fingered corrupt elements currently facing trials of moving against Magu for no just cause.

He said: “I am talking about the situation as it concerns one of the cardinal programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari which is the anti corruption fight. Intelligence has reached us that there is an attempt and in fact that they have gone on to actualize this attempt by putting together hundreds of millions of naira.

“Former office holders in the country and those that are facing trial have put the huge sums of money together to influence government functionaries and those very close to the president so that the one who has been driving this anti corruption fight, in the person Ibrahim Mustapha Magu would be removed as quickly as possible.”

Nwanyanwu added that he involvement in the anti-corruption crusade has nothing to do personally with Magu, saying, “We have been involved in it even before Magu was appointed Even when the senate didn’t want to confirm him, we made our position very clear.

“Some of us have been tagged as friends of Magu but we are not holding brief for him and the EFCC..The point still remains that we are doing this fight because of our country. You cannot steal from our common matrimony and expect us to be quiet.”

He continued: “Most of the people that held positions in the past in various states, liquidated their states. And we the citizens from those states could see where these funds were put in. Some of them are facing trials, some of them would have their trials commence very soon. But they don’t want it to happen and that has led them into putting heads together, putting funds together which they used in lobbying.

“So we are alerting the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the functionaries around him to beware of these unpatriotic criminals that have liquidated their states who are now getting ready to fight. Corruption is now fighting back again.

“If you listen to the President in his democracy day speech, he acknowledged that over N800 billion has been recovered by Ibrahim Magu in cash, properties worth billions of naira, jewelries and more.

“They are available, the funds according to Mr. President have been plough back into the revenue of the nation for common good.

“Those of us who are supporting this anti corruption struggle would be the first to speak up if Magu starts messing around.

“But they have been fighting him because Magu doesn’t do deals with them. Magu doesn’t compromise on this fight, so the best option is to get rid of him, remove him from office. They will fail. President Buhari cannot be deceived by unpatriotic Nigerians who are enemies of Nigeria.

“You recall in one of the states, he just returned N5 billion a few days ago, part of the fund recovered from a former governor who came later to deny it. There is no time for denial, when you get to the court you deny it.

The N5 billion returned to the state is not from the blues. It was from an account that was hidden for a purpose which has been found.”

