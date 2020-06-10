Nsukka Women Forum lauds Gov. Ugwuanyi on palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

A socio-political women group, under the auspices of Nsukka Women Forum, Wednesday, lauded the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for reaching out to women in Enugu North Senatorial District in this hard time of coronavirus pandemic.

The Zonal Coordinator of the group, Juliana Ugwu, who thanked the state governor for his outstanding performances and special consideration for women in his administration, said the palliative items would cushion the effects of the coronavirus on the women of the zone.

Ugwu who equally pledged to ensure that the items reached the vulnerable women in their electoral wards, thanked God for blessing the state with a governor who is passionate about the welfare of the residents, adding that he is not gender biased.

While speaking to Vanguard at Ofuluonu Nsukka where the items were shared, the Patron of the group, Ambassador Justina Eze, said “When I reached out to the governor for the Palliatives, he was more disturbed and hurriedly released them and still promised to do more.”

She enjoined the women to continue observing the control measures issued by World Health Organization, WHO, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and other relevant health agencies towards containing the spread of the virus.

The Udenu Local Government Area coordinator of the group, Mrs. Lilian Agbo, while expressing her gratitude to the governor, described him as “a governor with listening ear.”

Photo: The coordinator of the Nsukka Women Forum, Juliana Ugwu (right), sharing Palliative brought by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to members of the group at Ofuluonu, Nsukka, Enugu State, yesterday.

