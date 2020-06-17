Novarick Homes CEO inducted into Fellowship Hall of Fame at Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana, on June 9th inducted Noah Ibrahim, the Chief Executive Officer of Novarick Homes and Properties into its Hall of Fame for his renown urban planning/housing development personality of international repute, exceptional entrepreneurial colossus and trailblazing technocrat.

The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana, established in May 1995 is an international institute which is professionally structured to strategically advance entrepreneurial proficiency, cultivate management excellence and to also enhance the drive towards zero tolerance for corrupt practices in the various sectors of a nation’s economy, both in the public and private sector.

The Award was presented by the Executive Directors from the institute led by the Head West African Operations Dr Richards IkpadaKpoku. Speaking at the event the Head West African Operations said that the award is given to only individuals who have consistently demonstrated uncommon resilience and innovation in their various economic engagements.

He said “Noah Ibrahim’s pioneering attitude towards urban planning/housing development, advocating for the use of renewable energy in real estate development and his exceptional entrepreneurial colossus has not gone unnoticed. As a matter of fact, the institution is very proud of his national service delivery and the niche he has carved for himself leaving anunerasablemark in the Nigerian real estate sector. We can say with all certainty that this individual is an illustrious and uncommon professional.”

When asked on the motive behind this award, the Head West African Operations said: “The institution pays particular attention to identifying and recognizing highly resourceful and well-meaning individuals in any part of the world who have established and greatly distinguished themselves in their respective areas of stewardship towards nation-building and development.”

Reacting to the gesture, Noah Ibrahim appreciated the Institute for recognizing his works and promised not to relent in his effort to tackle the housing deficit in Nigeria while creating a path that the next generation of real estate professionals can follow and use as a template in forging their own path.

