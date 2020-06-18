Normalcy returns to Delta community, Umutu, as Elite Club brokers peace

Kindly Share This Story:

Peace is gradually returning to Umutu town in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State after months of leadership crisis that engulfed the once peaceful agrarian community as Igili Professional Elite Club, IPEC, took over the peace building process.

Irked by the negative developments arising from bickerings among the traditional council on one side, the James Uduogwu-led youth body and the palace chiefs on the other, IPEC stepped into the feud with a view to bringing a lasting solution.

IPEC President, Chief Chris Otunyo, said yesterday that, although the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration has, through its senior officials, who are leaders in the local government, sustained their concerted efforts at settling the rift among the tripod of the Okpala-Uku, Onotu-Uku and Ide; the group will advance the peace move by settling all aggrieved parties including the Umutu Youth Association and the Okpala-Uku in-Council for a lasting peace to return.

Chief Otunyo noted that the IPEC is made up of critical stakeholders in the community, who are respected by all and that it has all it takes to stem the tide permanently as he commends the efforts of both the state and the local government at restoring peace in Umutu, saying the ‘Tilije Peace Committee’ has finally set the stage for enduring peace

Otunyo added that the embodiment of the illustrious sons and daughters of Umutu-IPEC, will take the peaceful settlement from where the Committee stops in order to finally lay the matter to rest in their own way.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije, had last weekend led a government delegation into the community for the purpose of reuniting the Onutu-Uku, who is the traditional prime minister, Okpala-Uku (traditional leader) and the Ide (2nd to Okpala-uku) who were hitherto at loggerheads following acclaimed suspension of the Onotu-Uku.

Speaking at the well-attended event held at the Onotu-Uku palace, Chief Tilije, who was in the company of the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chris Ochor, the Vice Chairman, Ukwani Local Government, Combat Asangwor, General Mike Ndubisi,(rtd) and others stated that his Peace Committee had the mandate to settle the rift between the Okpala-Uku and the Onotu-Uku who will in turn put their entire house in order for peace to reign.

According to Chief Otunyo, the IPEC in conjunction with the Umutu Development Union, UDU, would after the COVID-19-induced interstate travel ban, bring all feuding parties including the youth body and the ‘Inotus’ to settle their grievances while those found wanting will be punished according to the norms and traditions of Umu people.

