Nollywood director, Victor Okpala petitions Police IG over rape accusation

…Threatens to sue actress, Lala Akindoju for N100 million

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular Nollywood director and Dope 7 Media CEO, Victor Okpala has petitioned the Nigeria Police Force over the rape allegation recently leveled against him.

On the 5th of June 2020, an Instagram user identified as Lala Akindoju, an actress claimed via her Instagram page that the popular director raped a nameless and faceless actress.

The claim was made in a video format with writing inscription, narrating how the said incident happened.

The allegation has since gone viral on the internet with many trolling the film director.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegation for the first time, Okpala through his lawyers, Aghogho Akpojotor &Associates, has petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, demanding for Lala Akindoju to physically produce the faceless actress to substantiate her claims as well as Police to launch a full scape independent investigation into the allegation leveled against him.

Akindoju also shared a screenshot of a conversation, suggesting that Okpala raped the alleged victim on the popular WhatsApp group, Filmic.

Okpala has also threatens to sue Lala Akindoju for N100 million as damages.

In the letter dated the 8th of June, and signed by Barrister Aghogho Akpojotor, Okpala is urging the police to charge the matter to court after the conclusion of its investigation.

The letter reads in parts:

“It is therefore our humble prayer that the one credible means of clearing the image and restoring the reputation of our client which we hereby demand, is for the Nigerian Police to launch a full scale independent investigation into the criminal allegations leveled against our client.’

“In this regard, our client is willing to surrender himself to the police and fully cooperate, work hand in hand with the police to ensure that these harmful untruth/malicious falsehood is seen as what it truly is.”

“Suggestively, in the most likelihood that Lala Akindoju is not able to physically produce the name and face behind the defamatory publication, and make available the needed body of evidence to substantiate her spurious claims, our client shall be demanding that Lala Akindoju / and her faceless alleged rape victim, be charged before the court of law as provided by our criminal justice law especially as captured by Section 24 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.’

” In the light of the aforesaid, we implore you to accordingly use your good office to investigate on the complaints and this matter be accordingly charged to court in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience , as the person , marriage , reputation and good standing of our client is been maligned.”

However, when contacted on the telephone to hear her own side of the story, Lala Akindoju referred us to her lawyer, Mr Nobert Ajaegbu, who said the actress stands against rape and gender-based violence.

Speaking further, Ajaegbu said the actress has not accused anybody of rape, adding that he’s currently in touch with Okpala’s lawyers.

Vanguard

