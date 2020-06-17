Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing becomes Khard collections Fashion’s Brand Ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arjiromanus Victor

Khard collections Fashion, a downtown boutique in Lagos, has signed up popular Nollywood actress and social media sensation, Nkechi Blessing as its official brand ambassador.

Khard collection is a fast rising fashion store that deals in all kinds of wear for both adults and children.

The gorgeous actress would use her popularity and large fan base that cuts across social-economic class, gender and age groups to promote the Khard collections fashion brand’s growing image in the competitive market.

The brand’s managing director, Mrs. Khadija Abraham said; ‘’the brand will employ all avenues to explore the fashion market and ensure the satisfaction of its customers’

‘’The fashion industry goes in hand with entertainment and entertainment goes a long way in placing a business in a position where it could be easily reached by customers. This is what informed our action of bringing in Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing to be our ambassador’

‘I must say that, we are extremely pleased to partner with Nkechi, who has a vast fan base of both the young and elderly, to spread the message of our presence in Nigeria and internationally, too.’

According to Mrs. Khadija ,Khard collection had been operating in Dubai, but was brought down to Nigeria in 2018, due to high customers demand for quality and affordable products in Nigeria, ever since, there has been high patronage from customers.

On her part, Nkechi Blessing expressed her delight in being signed as the brand’s ambassador.

She said; ‘being the brand ambassador for Khard collections comes with a very beautiful feeling. For me, it comes so because I am connected to a very outstanding brand in the fashion industry’

‘’I am a very lively person and have a very strong followership on social media, and it happens that a lot of my fans love to wear what I wear, too, this will be a big boost for the Khard collection, as I am bringing in my fans down here. With my partnership with the brand, I see it going far, both nationally and internationally.

